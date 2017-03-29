Suspect in custody after fatal Burlington stabbing

With all this rain, rising rivers have state safety experts sending a warning to swimmers.
State investigators are trying to figure out exactly what happened in Bradford Thursday night when a home exploded.
High water trapped some Hinesburg cows in their field Friday. Our cameras were there as farmers brought them to safety.
Police in Williston say they found a suspected thief trying to flush stolen jewelry down the toilet.
There's an update to a purse-snatching story we brought you Thursday.
New Hampshire authorities say they've responded to more overdoses in June than any other month in 2017 so far, with a total of 117 suspected overdoses reported.
The National Weather Service says heavy rains falling on saturated soil with more to come could cause some flooding in low-lying areas of northern Vermont and parts of upstate New York.
Residents of Essex Town and parts of the village are being asked to conserve water until 6 p.m.
Residents of Essex Town and parts of the village are being asked to conserve water until 6 p.m.