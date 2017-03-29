Suspect in custody after fatal Burlington stabbing

A man was killed in broad daylight on Vermont's most iconic street. He was stabbed to death Wednesday in the heart of Burlington at the intersection of Church and Cherry Street.

"It's just crazy. Right in Church Street. In broad daylight. I don't know. I'm trying to comprehend it right now," said Jason Ploof, Burlington.

Police say Richard Medina, 43, was stabbed multiple times in his neck and back. It happened around 2 p.m. Medina was pronounced dead at the UVM Medical Center.

"I can't see why someone would do this to him. I don't know. It's wrong," said Ploof.

Witnesses say they heard a confrontation before seeing Medina get stabbed. Police have Louis Fortier, 36, in custody for the crime. They say Fortier surrendered at the scene and that both he and the victim were homeless.

"Saw my friend in a pool of blood. He was pretty much lifeless. And as I approached, the police told me to get back across the tape and I did and I watched them pick his limp body up, put him on a gurney, trying to resuscitate him and bring him to the ambulance and they sped off," said Ploof.

The men are no strangers to police. Investigators say Fortier has a lengthy criminal record, including being arrested for assault with the intent to murder and Medina has had over 125 involvements with the Chittenden County police departments since 2013.

Many Burlingtonians we spoke with were surprised by the timing of the attack.

"That's not something I would expect to happen in Burlington, especially during the daytime," said Pauly Cherubini.

"In broad daylight, it's definitely a bit shocking," said Joshua Behrndt, Burlington.

Emiry Potter works in downtown Burlington. He says that he feels safe in the area but knows others do not.

"I definitely have heard of other instances of violence take place on Church Street. And I think that we like to believe that Vermont is a pretty safe place, but I don't think it's as safe as we wish it was or believe it is, especially for more vulnerable people," said Potter.

Erin Warner goes to Champlain College and says she's going to take more precautions since hearing about Wednesday's homicide.

"I've never walked down to Church Street alone. I'm always with a friend or a group of friends. But now I would probably make sure to stay with a group, from now on," said Warner.

Other community members don't feel threatened by the incident.

"I don't find that there's a lot of random crime, especially during the daylight hours, but even at nighttime, I don't feel scared at all," said Kim Stevens, South Burlington.

"In the daytime being downtown, I never feel threatened or unsafe," said Isabel Salcedo, Burlington.

Fortier has not been charged yet, but police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection to this crime and charges against Fortier are expected.

As for Medina, people have already set up a sign and flowers to honor him.