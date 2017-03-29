Marshfield blacksmith shop burns down

A well-known blacksmith shop in Marshfield burned to the ground overnight.

It was a startling discovery for drivers headed down Route 2 in Marshfield Wednesday morning.

"It was pretty much on the ground when we got here," said Assistant Chief Will Schwarz, Marshfield Volunteer Fire Department.

The old cow barn-turned blacksmith studio was gone, a smoldering ruin in its place.

Steve Bronstein's Blackthorne Forge went up in flames around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say an employee was in the shop and had just lit the propane-fueled forge.

"He had his back turned and he heard a big whoosh and he turned around and the whole front of the building was involved," said Schwarz.

Twenty volunteer firefighters from Marshfield and surrounding towns worked the fire most of the night to keep it from spreading to a big propane tank out back and the adjacent home.

"There was a lot of fuel in this building for the blacksmithing operation, so we think it had a lot of additional propane to feed the fire," said Schwarz.

Bronstein, the Forge's owner, is traveling overseas and couldn't talk to us. But four years ago we visited the shop soon after he received a major honor.

"It's just nice to have some validation that somehow it worked. So, it's been great," Bronstein said at the time.

A Hanukkah menorah Bronstein crafted was featured on a U.S. Postage stamp. In addition to menorahs and other Judaic art, his specialties include clocks and various animal sculptures. He told us it's a 21st-century take on old methods of creating art.

"The part that's so great is I've been doing this for a long time and every once in a while there's some acknowledgment that this has been time well spent," said Bronstein.

The world of New England blacksmithing is small. Friends and colleagues we spoke to were saddened to hear of the fire. Despite the seemingly volatile business, they say fires are unusual.

"Generally the blacksmiths are very aware of that because actually we have are hands in the fire. It's not really like it's out of sight out of mind, it's right there in the shop and your thinking about it. Like I said, blacksmith's shop burning down isn't really that common," said Lucian Avery.

Friends of Bronstein say the building was insured but there's no word yet on whether he plans to rebuild.

"I would hope so. It's a terrific asset in the community. Everybody loves him and we'll see what he can do," said Schwarz.