Vermont transit service to test electric bus

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - For the next two weeks, public transit riders in Vermont may be picked up by a completely electric bus.

Vermont's Green Mountain Transit is testing a 40-foot, 160-mile range, all-electric bus starting Wednesday. The test will last through early April. The bus is not equipped with a fare box and is free to ride.

The transit service is in discussions busses with local utilities and investment groups to replace its aging diesel bus fleet with electric buses. Several of GMT's busses are nearing the end of their useful lives.

Passengers should expect the ride on the electric bus to be similar to current buses.

