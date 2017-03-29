Quantcast

Police: Man behind multiple burglaries arrested - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Man behind multiple burglaries arrested

Posted: Updated:
BARRE, Vt. -

Police say they've nabbed a man behind multiple armed robberies.

They say Patrick McCullough was caught after he allegedly tried to rob the Cumberland Farms on North Main Street in Barre earlier this month.

Police say he had a knife and the clerk was injured as he fought McCullough off. Police say McCullough is also the suspect in an armed robbery in Northfield.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.