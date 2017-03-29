Medical emergency prompts heavy police presence at Derby Wal-Mart

Quantcast

DERBY, Vt. -

If you wondered what was with all the police cars at the Wal-Mart in Derby Wednesday, we found out what it was.

At about 8 a.m., Vermont State Police say they tried to stop a car but the driver didn't stop.

They followed the driver to the Wal-Mart parking lot and determined the driver was suffering from a medical condition.

No charges were filed.

