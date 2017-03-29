Vt. may cut ties with breached JobLink vendor

We have an update on a massive data breach that compromised the personal information of as many as 182,000 Vermonters.

The private information was potentially exposed when the JobLink site, a third-party system the state uses to help job seekers, was breached.

Now, the Vermont Department of Labor said that when their contract with JobLink is up at the end of June, they may be severing ties. In a statement Wednesday, the Department of Labor said the governor has directed them to issue a request for proposal and put the contract out for bid. That's significant because the state has partnered with JobLink since 2003.

Emails will go out to those potentially affected by the breach starting Friday. You can also call the toll-free helpline, 1-844-469-3939, if you don't receive an email and are concerned you may be affected.

Other states also use the JobLink system. The breach may have compromised nearly 5 million accounts in 10 states.

Related Stories:

New details on massive Vt. data breach

Thousands of Vermonters affected by data breach

What you need to know about the massive Vt. data breach

Vt. officials: State Joblink site compromised