Saying so long to a Vt. Super Senior

One of our Super Seniors has passed away.

You may remember Rene Marcoux of Hyde Park, we profiled him as one of our Super Seniors back in 2013.

Married to Monique for over 60 years, Rene also had another love. His 1969 Massey Ferguson tractor. The former farmer sold the cows but kept the tractor. He bought it new and even had the bill of sale framed. He named his machine Matthew. When asked if Matthew was part of the family, Rene gave a resounding, yes.

Rene was surrounded by his family when he died. He was 85.

His prized tractor will stay in the family and motor on.

