Quantcast

Saying so long to a Vt. Super Senior - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Saying so long to a Vt. Super Senior

Posted: Updated:
HYDE PARK, Vt. -

One of our Super Seniors has passed away.

You may remember Rene Marcoux of Hyde Park, we profiled him as one of our Super Seniors back in 2013.

Married to Monique for over 60 years, Rene also had another love. His 1969 Massey Ferguson tractor. The former farmer sold the cows but kept the tractor. He bought it new and even had the bill of sale framed. He named his machine Matthew. When asked if Matthew was part of the family, Rene gave a resounding, yes.

Rene was surrounded by his family when he died. He was 85.

His prized tractor will stay in the family and motor on.

Related Story:

Super Senior: Rene Marcoux

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.