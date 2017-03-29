Cash for clues in Montpelier murder case

The head of the Major Crime Unit says life on the run is dangerous. He says the safest thing for Jayveon Caballero is to turn himself in. He's also hoping a lot of money will entice someone to cough up information.

"In 2017, it's difficult to stay underground too long," said Capt. J.P. Sinclair, Vermont State Police.

Jayveon Caballero's last Facebook post was Jan. 21. That's the same day he's accused of committing a murder. Now, he's a fugitive on the run.

"Having dealt with fugitives in the past, I know it's very stressful to be out on the run," said Sinclair.

He's a 29-year-old who police say hopped on a Greyhound bus and skipped town after allegedly gunning down a Vermont dad who worked as a mental health specialist for the state.

Reporter Jennifer Costa: Any idea where he is?

Sinclair: Details specific to Mr. Caballero I'm just reluctant to get into because he could watch this as easily as anybody.

Caballero is running from a second-degree murder charge. Police say he knew the victim, Markus Austin, 33. Back in January, the men fought outside a bar. Austin is accused of hitting Caballero's girlfriend. Seeking revenge, police say Caballero went to Austin's home and shot him outside his Montpelier apartment.

Austin's girlfriend, Caryn Pletzer, told us she's not ready for an on camera interview but she sent us this statement:

"I cannot articulate the pain that our family has felt over the last 67 days since Markus was wrongfully taken from us. I wish that I could say that things are getting easier for us; but they are not. For his mother, stepfather, brother, our son and I, it feels like yesterday that our worlds were turned upside down. We lost the most important person in our lives due to a senseless act of violence. Every day we struggle with the should of, would of, could of in hopes that we could go back in time and change the outcome. In hopes that we could wake up from this nightmare and be able to hug, kiss and talk to him again. In hopes that we could go back and our 5-year-old son, Marquis, would still have his daddy. In hopes that I could go back and still have a future with him. Markus was not just a name or picture in the news, he was the center of our world and now our hopes and dreams have been destroyed. Markus was an incredible father and his proudest moments were raising our son. Watching your 5-year-old go through the pain, hurt and confusion of just wanting his daddy to come back has been the hardest experience I've ever endured. Markus was a good man and this never should have happened to him. Our family needs justice. It has been 67 days since the person who murdered Markus has been able to continue his life with no consequence. Please, if you have any information contact the police."

"These charges will never go away and we will never stop," said Sinclair.

Vermont State Police and U.S. Marshals are hunting together. They're tracking his travels. In modern crime fighting, that means looking in cyberspace, too. Social media plays a big role.

"We will be looking very closely at everybody's activities since Mr. Caballero has fled," said Sinclair.

Staying a step ahead of the cops takes money, resources and help. The major crime unit is confident Caballero has all three. They tell us they're ready to go after anyone who is helping him hide.

"He gets he's actually putting people he cares about into jeopardy for potential criminal charges of harboring," said Sinclair.

Sinclair says State Police will pay tipsters up to $5,000 for information that helps them track down Caballero and arrest him. He says cash is a powerful motivator to do the right thing.

Costa: Does it work?

Sinclair: It certainly helps. It certainly helps.

Sinclair denies this reward is due to a dead end in the case. He also says if you are helping Caballero hide but also have information and want to claim the reward, he may be able to work out a deal.

Related Stories:

Friends raising money for murder victim's family

Documents: Shooting suspect's girlfriend may have caused 2 overdoses

Police: Montpelier murder suspect got on Greyhound; could be anywhere

Former Frost Heaves player fatally shot in Montpelier