Iconic Vermont cheesemaker sold to out-of-state owners

Wednesday marked the start of a new era for Vermont Creamery.

"This is great news," said Allison Hooper, Vermont Creamery co-founder.

Hooper and Bob Reese started Vermont Creamery 33 years ago, and over the last three decades, Vermont Creamery's high-quality butters and goat cheeses became a force to watch in the artisan dairy world. They clinched awards at national and international contests. Their brand, staff and production grew and eventually it grew enough to attract attention of Land O'Lakes.

"We have similar values, similar purpose. We're maniacal about quality, about innovation. the product is just phenomenal. High-quality great customer relationships. And our thinking was that together, we could really take this business to the next level," said Chris Roberts, executive vice president, dairy foods.

This deal has been in the works for more than a year. It's the first venture into the Green Mountains for the Minnesota-based company. Hooper says selling wasn't an easy decision, but it was the right one for them.

"For us to continue to go back to the bank and borrow the kind of money that we'd need to expand our operation at this point didn't seem altogether realistic for us," said Hooper.

Hooper says they know Vermonters may be wary of their sale to a large, out-of-state dairy cooperative. We asked if they were concerned some of their loyal fans might view this as selling out.

"We will remain independent. We know we turned over every stone. And Land O'Lakes came to us with great enthusiasm. We really didn't see it coming. And we just couldn't be happier," said Hooper.

As for their workers, she says their 100 employees will be staying on and in fact, they'll be getting raises. And the company plans to hire more production workers. Hooper told us there's the potential for the business to double in the next four years.

We asked if the products themselves would change. Land O'Lakes told us there are no major changes planned yet. And they reiterated they plan to keep 100 percent of production here in Vermont. We asked what the sale price was and they wouldn't say