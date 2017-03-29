Hoopcats coming, going and honored

UVM junior guard Trae Bell-Haynes has been named one of thirty-eight Associated Press All-American Honorable Mentions. He's the fifth Catamount to earn the honor, joining Marqus Blakely, Taylor Coppenrath, T.J. Sorrentine and Mike Evelti.

Meanwhile, forward Josh Hearlihy is transferring out of the UVM men's basketball program. Hearlihy averaged 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10 minutes a game this season. He had an 8 points and 3 rebounds in a victory over UMBC on January 13th. This was the Redshirt Junior's only year with the Cats. He transferred to Vermont from Tulane and sat out the 2015-2016 season.

The Cats also got a commitment Wednesday from 6'9" power forward, Ra Kpedi, out of Lawrence North in Indiana.