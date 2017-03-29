Raines getting keys to the city

For the fourth straight season, Montreal's Olympic stadium will host a pair of Major League Baseball exhibition games. Toronto faces Pittsburgh Friday and Saturday.

One of the highlights of the weekend is happening away from the diamond as former Expos great Tim Raines will receive a key to the city of Montreal on Friday. Raines heads into the Baseball hall of Fame in July. He's the third player to get inducted into Cooperstown as a representative of the Expos franchise. Raines played for the Expos from 1979 to 1990 and made a brief return to the team in 2001.