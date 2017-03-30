Burlington mayor talks one-on-one about Church Street homicide

Wednesday evening, Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, came by the WCAX studio to talk about the Church Street stabbing.

WCAX Anchor Keith McGilvery: A man was killed today in broad daylight on Vermont’s most iconic street. How did this happen?

Mayor Miro Weinberger: It’s a very troubling situation, and as we meet tonight there is a man dead and it’s a tragedy and our hearts go out to his family and friends. Everything we know at this point is that this was not a random act. Both of the people involved have had numerous contacts with police over a matter of years. They were both homeless individuals. This appears from everything we know, and we are still in the early stages of this investigation, to be an isolated incident. There’s no reason to think that the public is in any sort of elevated risk.

Keith McGilvery: Mr. Mayor, isolated or not, someone was stabbed to death on Church Street. The marketplace says three million people visit the area each year. What do you say to the folks who have concerns about bringing their kids here, their families here, or sending a student to UVM? I mean the scene there was gruesome there this afternoon.

Mayor Miro Weinberger: Exactly, Keith, this is what I’m saying to you. We do have millions of people who come through Church Street safely, every year. There’s nothing about what happened today that should suggest that that should change in any way. This was an isolated incident between two individuals with a troubled history.

Keith McGilvery: Mental health experts in our community tell us it was just a matter of a time before this happened in this area. What do you say to them?

Mayor Miro Weinberger: I think in the days to come we should unpack what happened here and understand what the implications are for the mental health system. There’s no doubt that we have underfunded mental health investments at the state and federal level, particularly the federal level for a long period of time.

Keith McGilvery: By my count, this is the second homeless person to end up dead as part of a violent episode in the city in the last year. What is your message to the police chief, what are you telling him?

Mayor Miro Weinberger: We have a very aggressive, outstanding police chief and I do appreciate that we have a suspect in custody. And on Chief del Pozo's watch, we've had three homicides and they have all been resolved extraordinarily quickly and that part of what we do the Burlington police do very well.

Keith McGilvery: Are you specifically asking the chief to change about how he operates at all with his department?

Mayor Miro Weinberger: We are, again, figuring out what happened here with this investigation, but no, I've got no reason to think that the police in any way need to change what they are doing. We are fortunate to have an outstanding police force that keeps Burlington one of the safest cities in the country.

