Police Chief Brandon del Pozo speaks about deadly stabbing

Burlington Police have a suspect in custody after a deadly stabbing near the iconic Church Street Marketplace.

Chief Brandon del Pozo told us on the Channel 3 Morning News that charges in the deadly stabbing of Richard Medina, 43, are expected today against the suspect, Louis Fortier.

Burlington police are still investigating how the two men knew each other but say they may have known each other for quite some time.

"The investigation points toward them having a prior dispute but this is the early stages of the investigation, so we don't have a conclusion at this point. We do know that it wasn't a random act or a randomly selected victim," del Pozo said.

The chief says his department is committed to continuing foot patrols to try to combat crime. He told us there is a gap in mental health and substance abuse services.

"If you look at the homeless population, they are the most vulnerable population. They have the fewest resources. They are contending with the most. In the population of transient people, there are people who have violent criminal histories, who because of choices they have made in their life don't have homes," del Pozo said.

Chief del Pozo says increased foot patrols were already planned for that area around Church Street before Wednesday's violence. He says those patrols are making a difference in the area.

Wednesday night, we also asked Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, about the stabbing and whether the city needs to be directing more resources to that particular area.

"The broader questions about how we are dealing with mental health issues in this society is something that I think is a question for future days, but not something we have been focused on in the early hours of this investigation," Weinberger said.

The mayor said the city might consider adding extra resources if an investigation finds out it's necessary.

Watch the video for more from the live interview with Chief del Pozo.

Related Stories:

Burlington mayor talks one-on-one about Church Street homicide

Suspect in custody after fatal Burlington stabbing