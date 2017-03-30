Vermont mom spends a year decluttering

Carmen Blatt just moved to her new townhouse in Milton and is still figuring out where things should go.

"Cookbooks? Where am I going to put cookbooks?" she wondered.

Blatt downsized after 25 years in a house where her three kids grew up.

"You don't realize it until you go to pack it just how much has accumulated," she said.

"You get piles and piles and they get bigger and bigger," Eve Schaub said.

Schaub, a mother of two from Pawlet, knows all about clutter.

"I was the queen of how-to books for getting rid of clutter in your life," she said.

She has what she calls a "hell room" in her Vermont farmhouse.

"I'll keep all those letters from college, all the old boyfriend notes," she said. "The baby clothing battle was a tough one."

She writes about the battle to declutter in her new book, "Year of No Clutter."

"The beloved I can't possibly ever part with and the, yeah, I remember this and, oh, we own this?" Schaub said.

She spent a year documenting her effort to clean out that hell room. She says the book is not a self-help guide, but she did learn a few things that might help someone else.

She used the timer rule to get started: 15 minutes and then she could stop for the day. Schaub says practicing helped make decisions that had been delayed for years. And, she says, getting things to what she calls their happy home made it easier, like when she found a charity online for all the extra stuffed animals.

"I thought, how wonderful!" Schaub said. "Now we can solve our problem and do something good for someone else!"

Blatt felt the same way when she discovered a reuse and recycle shed at Chittenden County's solid waste facility.

"So you can put things that are gently used in there and then somebody else may want," Blatt said.

But there were some things she couldn't part with.

"This is a celery boat," Blatt said.

It's from her 95-year-old aunt.

Carmen Blatt: It just really touched me that day that she was like, I want you to have this.

Julie Kelley: And you remember that moment which, I think, is kind of special.

For both moms, it's about making decisions about what is worth keeping. Even though her hell room is now organized and her book is published, Schaub says getting rid of clutter is an ongoing project.

"It's not anything that's going to impress, even now, a home organization expert," Schaub said. "You know, Martha Stewart is not going to come into the room and say, 'This is terrific!'"

It may not end up in a magazine, but Schaub feels great about the results.

And both moms said they love the lesson getting rid of clutter is teaching their kids.

Eve Schaub will have a discussion of her book "Year of No Clutter" Thursday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Bookstore in Burlington.

According to the National Association of Professional Organizers, 80 percent of what we keep we never use and the average person wears just 20 percent of the clothes they own 80 percent of the time. As for getting your car into the garage, the U.S. Department of Energy says about 25 percent of homeowners can't fit one car inside their two-car garage.