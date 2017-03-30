Quantcast

Study ranks NH as top place to retire

A new study gives top marks to New Hampshire when it comes to retirement.

A new bankrate.com study looked at health care quality, crime, taxes and the cost of living.

New Hampshire came out on top as the best state for retirees.

Colorado, Maine, Iowa and Minnesota rounded out the top five.

Vermont landed at 14 on the list and New York came in at 37.

Click here for the full list.

