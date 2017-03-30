4th-grader wins Green Up Vermont writing contest

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The nonprofit Green Up Vermont that organizes the annual spring tradition of picking up trash from roadsides and the landscape has announced winners of its writing contest.

The group says the overall winner is 4th grader Isibeal Bohan of Bradford, Vermont, who received $250 for her winning essay. She wrote that the first Saturday in May - Green Up Day - "is a big deal to a big portion of Vermonters." She says on that day "Vermonters are gathered around to give our lovely state its spring cleaning." She encourages residents to take part in the 47th Green Up Day on May 6.

Honorable mentions went to sixth graders Nora Wooten of Cornwall, Vermont, and Calvin Carbee of Newbury, Vermont.

Click here for the winning essays and poster.

