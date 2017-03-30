Arts advocates in New Hampshire protest Trump budget plan

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Advocates for New Hampshire's creative sector are criticizing President Donald Trump's proposal to eliminate funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, arguing that the arts are a key driver of the state's economy.

The plan Trump released March 16 eliminates funding for 19 agencies, including the National Endowment for the Arts. The agency currently gets $148 million a year, $1.1 million of which goes to New Hampshire.

Melissa Richmond of the West Claremont Center for Music and Arts, said the arts have played a big role in the "slow renaissance" of an economically depressed former mill town. She said about 19 percent of the organization's budget is connected to the NEA, and that any cuts would be devastating.

She and others spoke at a news conference in Concord on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.