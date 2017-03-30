Arts advocates in New Hampshire protest Trump budget plan

By HOLLY RAMER
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Advocates for New Hampshire's creative sector are criticizing President Donald Trump's proposal to eliminate funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, arguing that the arts are a key driver of the state's economy.
The plan Trump released March 16 eliminates funding for 19 agencies, including the National Endowment for the Arts. The agency currently gets $148 million a year, $1.1 million of which goes to New Hampshire.
Melissa Richmond of the West Claremont Center for Music and Arts, said the arts have played a big role in the "slow renaissance" of an economically depressed former mill town. She said about 19 percent of the organization's budget is connected to the NEA, and that any cuts would be devastating.
She and others spoke at a news conference in Concord on Wednesday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.