NH Senate backs new requirements for proving voter eligibility

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - State senators have approved a bill adding strict requirements for proving voter eligibility in New Hampshire.

Republicans say it necessarily tightens up New Hampshire voting laws to prevent potential fraud, while Democrats charge it will disenfranchise and intimidate voters.

The bill requires anyone who moves to New Hampshire within 30 days of an election to provide evidence that the state is their domicile or the place they intend to stay for the future. That evidence could include proof of residency at a university, a driver's license or a deed or lease.

People who can't provide proof on Election Day would still be able to vote but could face a knock on the door from local officials to prove they live where they claim.

The bill now heads to the House.

