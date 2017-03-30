Shaheen bill addresses opioid misuse among student-athletes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is introducing a bill that would authorize $10 million for drug prevention programs to prevent opioid misuse among students and student-athletes.

The bill also would provide training for teachers, administrators, trainers, coaches and athletic directors targeted at mitigating the risk of opioid misuse and overdose.

Shaheen, a Democrat, says student athletes are particularly at risk for substance misuse due to prescription opioids used to treat sports injuries.

Marty Scarano, athletic director at the University of New Hampshire, says the bill would help keep student-athletes healthy and strong. He says UNH stands ready to help educate the state's younger athletes about the safe use of prescription pain medication for injuries.

