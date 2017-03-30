Police: Drunk driver crashed, wandered I-89

Despite this weekend's rainy forecast, many communities across Vermont are continuing to host independence day festivities.
Despite this weekend's rainy forecast, many communities across Vermont are continuing to host independence day festivities.
Rock Art is the first brewery in the nation to run completely on solar power.
Rock Art is the first brewery in the nation to run completely on solar power.
Vermont State Police say this appears to be accidental.
Vermont State Police say this appears to be accidental.
Two dairy farmers detained on immigration charges were released Friday.
Two dairy farmers detained on immigration charges were released Friday.
The home is open for you to explore, but the house isn't the focus.
The home is open for you to explore, but the house isn't the focus.
The source behind a scandalous allegation against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders casts doubt on the strength of the accusation.
The source behind a scandalous allegation against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders casts doubt on the strength of the accusation.
Summer rain is slamming our region.
Summer rain is slamming our region.
State investigators are trying to figure out exactly what happened in Bradford Thursday night when a home exploded.
State investigators are trying to figure out exactly what happened in Bradford Thursday night when a home exploded.