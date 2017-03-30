Quantcast

Police: Drunk driver crashed, wandered I-89

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Gino Farinaccio Courtesy: Gino Farinaccio
GEORGIA, Vt. -

Police say a drunk driver crashed his car Thursday morning and then wandered along Interstate 89 on foot.

Vermont State troopers responded to 911 calls that a man was walking in the median on I-89 in Georgia trying to flag cars down around 6 a.m.

Investigators found Nicholas Plouffe, 26, of St. Albans, had crashed his car in the median two hours earlier, rolling it several times, and was trying to get help.

They say Plouffe admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash. He is charged with driving under the influence.

