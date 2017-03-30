Police try to ID man found dead in Brattleboro

Police have released new details about a man who was found dead in Brattleboro.

The man's body was discovered in Whetstone Brook Tuesday afternoon.

Police say he's a black man in his mid-40s, 5-feet-7-inches tall and about 220 pounds. Police say he was not wearing any clothes.

Investigators say they don't yet know who he is or how he died, but they do not believe the public is in any danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brattleboro Police at 802-257-7950.

Related Story:

Police: Body found in Brattleboro