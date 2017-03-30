Well-known Vermont farmer dies

Quantcast

MORRISTOWN, Vt. -

A Vermont farming legend has passed away. Jeannette Lepine died last week.

The Morristown woman ran her family's farm along with her two sisters since 1954. They were known for their prize-winning Jerseys.

In her retirement, Jeanette and her sister Gert were also very involved in the local art scene, as well as the community gardens.

Jeanette Lepine was 87.

