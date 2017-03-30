Burlington stabbing suspect faces murder charges

In a video arraignment Thursday morning, Louis Fortier's attorney entered his plea of not guilty to a first-degree murder charge which could keep him behind bars for life.

"He knew exactly where he was and what he was doing," Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George said. "He made that choice."

George says they believe this was premeditated and Fortier, 36, planned to kill Richard Medina, 43.

"It appears from the surveillance videos that it all happens within two minutes," George said.

We found one of those videos-- the Church Street feed-- on YouTube. Prosecutors say it shows the moments leading up to the violence. You can see Fortier leaning up against the side of the "Dear Lucy" store. Then it shows Medina and another man walking up Church Street to Cherry Street. Then Fortier turns. The camera switches and when it comes back, there's blood on the sidewalk and no sign of either man.

From YouTube:

Police say what the video doesn't show is Fortier walking toward Medina, a brief conversation and Fortier stabbing him five times in the face, neck and back. Prosecutors say Fortier remained on scene and calm until police got there.

"He kills Mr. Medina, he drops the knife, he takes off his backpack, he takes off his coat and he puts his hands on his head until the police arrive," George said.

The motive is still the big question for investigators. Court documents include a statement from a witness who says he overheard the suspect ask the victim about money. The suspect allegedly told police "they were molesting me in the shelter." But what prompted the violence remains unclear.

George says Fortier has a prior criminal history in Alabama and Massachusetts. But she says of the murder cases she's seen in her career, this one-- happening at lunchtime in a pedestrian hub-- is unsettling.

"This one in my time here is very different," she said. "And in my opinion, very scary."

Both the mayor and the police chief brought up mental health as an issue when we asked them about this case. We asked the state's attorney if she thinks this is a mental health case. She told us that right now, there is no reason to think that mental health played a part in it.

Fortier told the judge in court Thursday that he plans to represent himself throughout this court process.

The judge ordered Fortier held without bail.

