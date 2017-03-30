Vermont officials meet with ICE following 3 arrests

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont officials have met with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to express concern about the recent detentions of three advocates for immigrant dairy farm workers and the need to sustain that workforce for farmers.

The congressional delegation, state attorney general and representatives of the governor's office and agricultural sector met with regional ICE officials Wednesday, following the recent arrests by immigrant officials of three advocates for the group Migrant Justice who were in the country illegally. Two were released on bond on Tuesday.

The state has an estimated 1,000 Latino farm workers, many of whom are likely living in the country illegally.

The delegation says it will continue "to press ICE not to expend its limited resources by detaining individuals who are playing a productive role in Vermont's communities."

