NH legislators defeat bill on Russian liquor ban

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Russian vodka is still being sold at New Hampshire state liquor stores after legislators defeated a bill that suggested suspending or banning it in response to Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

Senators on Thursday rejected the bill from Democratic Minority Leader Jeff Woodburn, which would've set up a commission to consider the proposal, and reconsider state retirement system investments in Russian companies.

Woodburn said it's only become clearer since he introduced the bill that the Russian government "exerted an unprecedented level of influence" in the election. He said New Hampshire ought to "seriously examine" its investments in Russian products and industry.

A declassified intelligence report earlier this year said Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a hidden campaign to influence the election. Putin on Thursday dismissed what he called "endless and groundless" accusations as the U.S. Senate intelligence committee opened a hearing.

