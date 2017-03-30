Vermont attorney general joins opposition of EPA cuts

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's Attorney General T.J. Donovan has signed on with a 12-state coalition to oppose any cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Donovan said in a news release Thursday that Attorneys General from 12 states and the District of Columbia have sent a letter to the House and Senate Appropriations Committees. President Donald Trump proposed a budget that includes a 31 percent budget reduction for the EPA.

Donovan argues that EPA cuts would impede Vermont's ability to enforce environmental laws. He said cuts would likely increase the pollution in Vermont waterways and could jeopardize cleanup efforts for Lake Champlain. About 40 percent of the state's environmental programs are funded through the EPA.

