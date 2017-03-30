Burlington makes plans to fix potholes

Another round of rain slammed the region Saturday.
Another round of rain slammed the region Saturday.
Dogs are testing their skills on the water this weekend at the first annual Dock Dogs Competition in St. Albans.
Dogs are testing their skills on the water this weekend at the first annual Dock Dogs Competition in St. Albans.
A Hartford Connecticut man was arrested after police say he led them on a chase from Vermont to Massachusetts.
A Hartford Connecticut man was arrested after police say he led them on a chase from Vermont to Massachusetts.
Despite this weekend's rainy forecast, many communities across Vermont are continuing to host independence day festivities.
Despite this weekend's rainy forecast, many communities across Vermont are continuing to host independence day festivities.
The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is planning a series of public hearings to gather opinions about possible changes to the state's bear hunting regulations.
The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is planning a series of public hearings to gather opinions about possible changes to the state's bear hunting regulations.
Rock Art is the first brewery in the nation to run completely on solar power.
Rock Art is the first brewery in the nation to run completely on solar power.
Vermont State Police say this appears to be accidental.
Vermont State Police say this appears to be accidental.
Two dairy farmers detained on immigration charges were released Friday.
Two dairy farmers detained on immigration charges were released Friday.