Burlington makes plans to fix potholes

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It's been a particularly bad year for potholes in Burlington, that's according to Public Works Director Chapin Spencer.

We found a monster pothole on Riverside Avenue. A quick fix was to cover it with sheet metal. But Spencer says a more permanent solution is in the works for this spot and others through the city. He blames persistently wet roads and yo-yoing temperatures for the extra bumpy commute.

"With the high snowbanks this year, as they melt, they continue to make the road wet. So the freeze-thaw in March with the road having water on it makes it an especially challenging year," Spencer said.

The city has already added problem areas to its paving plan, Pine Street in particular. Paving will also start earlier this year. A November bond vote doubled the city's paving budget for the next five years. That means Burlington will repave 5.6 miles of roadway this year compared to its typical 2 miles.

