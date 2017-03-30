NY prison guard arraigned on bribery charges

A former federal corrections officer is being detained on bribery charges.

Prosecutors in Plattsburgh say Carlos Ochoa, 31, smuggled an iPhone into the Ray Brook facility because he was paid by an inmate. The phone was discovered during a cell search back in 2013.

Investigators say this isn't Ochoa's only bribery case. He was already being held for accepting a bribe as a corrections officer at a detention center in Puerto Rico.