Phish's Jon Fishman launches radio show

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

One of the founding members of Phish has a new radio show.

Jon Fishman is the drummer for the Vermont-based jam band.

According to jambands.com, Fishman is launching a show on WBFY. That's a radio station based in Maine but you can hear it on the web.

WBFY says the show is called "the Errant Path with Jon Fishman." It will air Wednesday nights from 9-11 p.m.

