Will recent murder affect business at iconic Church Street Marketplace?

Wednesday's stabbing happened in the Queen City's shopping and tourism mecca. Richard Medina, 43, died after he was stabbed in the neck at Cherry and Church streets Wednesday afternoon. It left some shoppers stunned and locals taking a look at safety in the city.

As Thursday's sunshine warmed up the afternoon on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace, the light atmosphere made it tough to tell a man was murdered just a day earlier.

"In Burlington? It's unheard of for something like this to happen," said Lauren Newton, homeless.

Businesses on the Queen City's busiest street are also noting the rarity of such violence.

"What happened yesterday is a very isolated incident that I hadn't seen happen in the four of five years that I've been down here. And neither of those men have I ever seen panhandling on the street," said Ryan Ford, Outdoor Gear Exchange.

Panhandling often plagues the Church Street Marketplace and it's surrounding streets. And as both the suspect and victim involved in Wednesday's stabbing are identified as transients, there's concern among those who live on the streets.

"Tensions are growing. And it's all behind the availability of funds, housings and the people that are homeless, helpless," said Osbaldo Cruz, Burlington.

"There's going to be drama wherever you go, especially in this situation," said Newton.

Newton identifies as homeless and often sits with her husband and cat asking for money in the Church Street area.

She used to often run into victim Richard Medina and couldn't believe he'd be a target.

"As far as I knew, this person was always nice, shy and polite," said Newton.

Burlington Police say they've increased foot patrols on the side street over the past year where the attack happened. And one day later, there again seemed to be an increased police presence. But it didn't deter shoppers and walkers from getting out.

"I'm standing here. Right? Of course. Everyone's still out. So I feel really comfortable," said Marlon Fisher.

The Burlington Business Association expressed their cause for concern for independent business owners.

They say they understand this may make people feel unsettled and they're working with city police to ensure safety remains a top priority.

Related Stories:

Burlington stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to murder

Is Burlington doing enough to keep people safe?

Police Chief Brandon del Pozo speaks about deadly stabbing

Burlington mayor talks one-on-one about Church Street homicide

Suspect in custody after fatal Burlington stabbing