Police: NY couple accused of transporting fentanyl

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

A young couple is accused of transporting pure fentanyl disguised as heroin.

Fentanyl is an opioid like heroin, but it's much more potent. Plattsburgh police say Wednesday they stopped Michael Malseptic, 22, of Plattsburgh, and Kaleigh Filion, 28, of West Chazy. They say the pair had 170 packets of fentanyl worth about $18,000 on the street.

Police are warning users that bags labeled "Easy Money" and "Bat Man" really contain fentanyl, not heroin.

