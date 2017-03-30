Quantcast

Prison staffer assaulted at Franklin County prison

SWANTON, Vt. -

There was an assault at a Swanton prison.

Vermont's corrections commissioner confirms that an inmate at Northwest State Correctional Facility beat a prison staffer just before noon Thursday. DOC is not releasing that employee's name or the extent of his or her injuries.

They have identified the inmate as Mark Bergeron. He has an extensive criminal record including several simple assaults on law enforcement. DOC says Bergeron was in the staffer's office and allegedly punched that employee until another staffer stopped the assault.

