Is Burlington doing enough to keep people safe?

A stabbing on the Church Street Marketplace Wednesday was the second deadly incident involving a homeless person in Burlington in the last year. The violence has some wondering if the city is doing all it can to keep people safe. Our Keith McGilvery spoke with the mayor to get answers.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, picked Police Chief Brandon del Pozo and he tells WCAX News his top cop is doing a good job. Weinberger says there have been three homicides under the chief's watch and they have all been solved quickly.

The mayor calls the violence on Church Street an isolated incident. He is not asking the chief to make any changes to how his department operates.

I asked the mayor what his message is as a parent about the deadly violence in Burlington.

"I am the father of two girls in this community," Weinberger said. "I feel very fortunate that we are raising them in a place that it is as safe as Burlington is. It doesn't mean that we are completely removed from the different things that happen in this world."

The mayor says a discussion about mental health resources will need to continue in Burlington and across the state.

Asked if the city needs to think about reallocating resources to try to prevent incidents like this from happening again, Weinberger said it's too early to say but if folks have ideas on things that could be done better, he's ready to have that conversation.

