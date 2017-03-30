Gillibrand opposes Trump's cuts to Essential Air Service

New York's senators are opposing the president's proposed plan to cut Essential Air Service.

Under President Donald Trump's "skinny budget," some or all of the $175 million program that subsidizes commercial flights to rural airports would vanish.

That would be a blow to smaller airports like Plattsburgh and several others in New York.

During her visit to the North Country last week, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, said she's going to fight cuts to that program.

"We rely on those tourists coming in. So if you don't have air service, it impedes people who want to travel," Gillibrand said. "Our communities who might want to visit family members, go to Florida. If you don't know what these families need and you eliminate local service, that's a problem."

The senator was asked why travelers couldn't drive a bit further to travel and if that was a solution. She said regional service promotes better economic growth and tourism.