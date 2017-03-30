2 UVM fraternities sanctioned

A pair of University of Vermont fraternities are facing sanctions.

The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity will be suspended for four years after violating university hazing and alcohol policies. The school says the suspension is for the safety of the students. A second fraternity, Alpha Gamma Rho, was placed on probation after providing alcohol to underage students at a party.

We spoke with a member of Alpha Gamma Rho about the reputation some fraternities can have for getting into trouble.

"I think from the outside it could look stereotypical. I think that there is a lot of appeal and interest in the social activity of our fraternity and not the professional development of our fraternity. So I think for many of those in the public community that's where the interest lies," said Dan Truso, Alpha Gamma Rho.

"The university takes action any time that we feel our students are in harm’s way and want to create different cultures in our student club and organizations that are really ones that are healthy safe and vibrant," said Annie Stevens, UVM student affairs.

Those sanctions come following a review from the University's Center for Student Conduct and have already begun.