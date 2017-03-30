Historic Bennington building may get $50M facelift

Hotel Putnam has been a historic landmark in Bennington for nearly a century and serious talk about renovating it has circulated around town for the past two years.

"This spot down here is really an iconic part of Bennington," said Tom Dee, the CEO of Southwestern Vermont Health Care.

Dee hopes to preserve and restore the 200,000-square-foot building. His company is one of the 10 investors working together to come up with a redevelopment plan to purchase the $2 million building that takes up nearly a block of downtown.

"Many of us will be owners and occupants of the building," Dee said.

The plan is to turn the top two floors into residential units, while the bottom will be for commercial and retail uses. The construction is expected to take about 3.5 years, costing about $50 million.

"I think it's a great idea but... a lot of these businesses are no longer in business," said Wendy Schmitt of Bennington.

Schmitt passes through daily and says in the last 15 years, she's noticed more and more vacant stores lining the downtown street.

"How are you going to fill that up if you can't fill downtown up?" Schmitt said.

Investors are hopeful more residential units will mean more people spending money downtown.

"The more you can have people live here-- they can do their shopping here, they can do their entertaining down here. It will create foot traffic and we think it's a key piece to how we plan to turn around Southern Vermont," Dee said.

Investors hope to purchase the building in the fall.