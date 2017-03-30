Quantcast

Sustained success for the Cadets

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

This past weekend, the Norwich men's hockey team ventured to Utica, New York, for the D3 Frozen Four. The Cadets won a hard fought semifinal Friday and pulled away late in Saturday's championship game to claim the title.

Head Coach Mike McShane, Junior Goaltender Braeden Ostepchuk and Junior Defenseman Alec Brandrup appeared on "The :30" to tell us more. Watch the video to see.

