Sanders blames Russia for interfering in election

WASHINGTON -

Vladimir Putin is saying Russia did not meddle in the United States presidential election, but Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, isn't buying it.

In Moscow, Putin called the accusations endless and groundless. Sanders says we all need to take what Putin says with a grain of salt.

"Let me just say that I would take what Mr. Putin says with a grain of salt. The evidence is overwhelming. It is enormously serious that Russia did interfere in our election. They have interfered not only in elections in the United States but in elections around the world. That is what they are doing. And we have got to respond vigorously to that. It is a real political attack by Russia against the United States," said Sanders.

The FBI and Congress are investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

