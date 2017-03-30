Quantcast

Vermont summer jobs outlook - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont summer jobs outlook

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It's time for high school and college kids to start thinking about a summer job.

Mat Barewicz is with the Vermont Labor Department. He stopped by "The :30" to discuss Vermont's summer jobs outlook. Watch the video to see.

Click here for resources to help your teen find summer employment.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.