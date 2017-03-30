Hoop Cats Round Out Recruiting Class

The UVM men's basketball team received its fourth and final commitment from a recruit for next year's class on Thursday. Skyer Nash, a 6' 6" shooting guard from Chicago, played this past season at Gould Academy in Maine and announced on his Twitter page that he's coming to Vermont. That rounds out a four player class that includes Vermont Academy's Bailey Patella, a 6' 5" forward, 6' 1" guard Stefan Smith, who comes from the same school in Toronto as reigning America East player of the year Trae Bell-Haynes, and 6' 9" power forward Ra Kpedi from Indiana who committed yesterday. Vermont had four openings on the roster with the graduation of seniors Kurt Steidl, Dre Wills, and Darren Payen as well as the announcement yesterday that junior Josh Hearlihy is transferring. They join a stacked returning roster that includes four of the five starters from this year's 29-win America East champs.