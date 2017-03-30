Did mental illness play a role in marketplace murder?

Advocates and members of the homeless community react to Wednesday's tragedy and tell us what changes they think the Queen City needs.

Anne Heather is a mother of six who is homeless. She was shaken up by Wednesday's fatal stabbing on Church Street.

"I'm stunned. I just don't know what to say. It's shocking, appalling and scary," said Heather. "It could have been any of us, I think."

Samantha Tonnessen is another Vermont mom without a home. She says she sees violence on the streets getting worse.

"Everybody's looking to fight people because they rip them off or they said this about somebody. Panhandling... if you go in someone's spot, you'll get hurt for that," said Tonnessen.

Rita Markley runs the Committee on Temporary Shelter in Burlington. She says neither the victim nor the suspects were staying with COTS, but she talked with us about trends she has noticed among the homeless community.

"Over the past five years, the population of homeless has changed pretty significantly, like nothing we've ever seen. There's an increasing number of people with really severe mental health issues," said Markley.

She says she, unfortunately, wasn't surprised by the deadly violence.

"I think what happened with the stabbing yesterday is the fallout of really limited funding for key resources," said Markley. "We need an option when someone's a threat. They're like a ticking, and we know they can erupt into violence."

Heather agrees with Markley that something needs to be done to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

"I see so many people lacking skills, coping skills, or knowing where to go to get them and supporting each other, and then something like this happens," said Heather.

We have not confirmed whether or not mental illness was a factor in Wednesday's killing, but the advocates and members of the homeless community we spoke with stressed that it's an issue that affects their safety.