Vermont maple syrup in schools

Vermont is known for its maple syrup, but some schools use the fake stuff. Now, there's a new effort to try to change that.

The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association, Vermont Feed and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food Markets have teamed up to try to bring Vermont Maple syrup to every school in the state. The idea started at Slopeside Syrup where the sugarhouse already has a relationship with one elementary school.

Eben Gifford is a fourth-grader at Richmond Elementary and a big fan of maple syrup.

"I learned that it's really hard to make maple syrup," he said.

Gifford has learned that there is more to syrup then its rich flavor through his school's relationship with Slopeside Syrup.

"They talk us through how it works, what things you need in order to make it successful," Gifford said.

The school and Slopeside have worked together over the past seven years to not only bring the sugar makers to school but to have the students visit the sugarhouses, as well.

Roger Brown is the co-owner of Slopeside Syrup. He thinks it is important for kids to learn this piece of Vermont's heritage.

"I think that having every generation of Vermont kids be excited about maple syrup," Brown said, "eating it, producing it, thinking about it and it informs who they are and to continue that tradition."

The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association, Vermont Feed and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food Markets are working together and using Slopeside Syrups and Richmond Elementary's model in an effort to make this relationship possible for all schools.

"We have sent out surveys in Lamoille, Bennington and Orleans counties to gauge interest if school food personnel are interested in buying local maple syrup," said Marissa Watson from Vermont Feed. "We found the answer is a resounding yes."

"Rather than bringing in sugars and sweeteners from outside Vermont, let's take advantage of the ones we are producing and the ones that are part of our heritage" said Matt Gordon, the executive director of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association.

They say teaching kids about maple not only teaches them about the state but even segues into subjects like science and math, something Gifford has already picked up on.

"I think the most interesting part for me is that it takes 40 gallons of sap to make 1 gallon of maple syrup," Gifford said.

The team applied for a grant to expand the project statewide. While the project is in the beginning stages, they hope to make it statewide in two years.

One of the potential sticking points is cost; Slopeside gives Richmond Elementary syrup at discounted prices, something that he does not expect all sugarhouses to do.