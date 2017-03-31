Brattleboro police rule out homicide in discovery of man's body

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Police in Brattleboro say they've identified a man found dead in a brook earlier this week, and that they don't believe his death is a homicide.

Police said Friday they are not releasing his name, pending notification of family. The body was found in the Whetstone Brook Tuesday afternoon.

Police are investigating the cause of death. They said based on all the information received, it is not a homicide and there's no risk or danger to the public.

