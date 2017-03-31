Vt. state workers evacuated over air quality concerns

Dozens of state employees were evacuated from an office building in St. Johnsbury over air quality concerns.

State officials say the building's owner was considering putting the property on the market. This issue surfaced after he hired an environmental consultant to assess the building since there used to be a dry cleaner located there.

Vermont has leased the building on Eastern Avenue for about three decades and 85 employees with human services currently work there. Now, the state is concerned after testing revealed elevated levels of three different contaminants in the airspace of the building's foundation.

We checked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Long-term exposure to PCE, TCE and chloroform have been linked to higher rates of cancer, pregnancy complications, memory loss and kidney and liver damage. The state says they won't know exposure risks for those employees working in the office space until air tests come back on Tuesday.

Twelve employees designated as "mission critical" were immediately relocated so services were not disrupted. The state is trying to find office space for the remaining 73 people.

The state is planning a town hall-style meeting to update these displaced workers next week.

Additional information from Danika Frisbie, Communications, Outreach & Policy Coordinator for the Agency of Natural Resources:

Tetrachloroethylene, Trichlroethylene and Chloroform were detected in soil gas below the building in St. Johnsbury

Here's what they are:

Tetrachloroethene (also known as Tetrachloroethylene, Perchloroethylene, Perchloroethene, or PCE): "PCE" is a manmade chemical typically associated with dry cleaning of fabrics. It is also used for degreasing metal parts and for manufacturing other chemicals. At room temperature, PCE is a nonflammable, colorless liquid. It readily evaporates into air, and has an ether-like odor.

Trichloroethene (also known as TCE): "TCE" is a manmade chemical and solvent widely used as a degreasing agent. It was commonly used during dry cleaning operations, and is also a byproduct of PCE. Trichloroethylene is a colorless, volatile liquid. It evaporates quickly into the air. It is nonflammable and has a sweet odor.

Chloroform (also known as trichloromethane or methyltrichloride): Most of the chloroform found in the environment comes from industry. Chloroform is found in wastewater from sewage treatment plants and drinking water to which chlorine has been added. Chlorine is added to most drinking water and many waste waters to destroy bacteria, and small amounts of chloroform are formed as an unwanted product during the process. Chloroform is a colorless liquid with a pleasant, nonirritating odor and a slightly sweet taste.