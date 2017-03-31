Police say Vt. man fell asleep and caused deadly collision

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont say a man fell asleep at the wheel and caused a head-on collision that left a New Hampshire man dead.

The Valley News reports Kenneth Hendrick, 26, of Bridgewater, faces one count of negligent operation with death resulting.

Police say Hendrick was driving on U.S. Route 4 in West Woodstock Feb. 24 when he crossed the center line and hit an SUV driven by William Moeller, 76.

Police say both men were injured. Moeller, of Plainfield, New Hampshire, died at the hospital.

Woodstock Police Sgt. Joseph Swanson says fatigue is believed to be a direct factor in the crash.

Hendrick declined to comment Thursday on the charge. He's due in court May 9.

