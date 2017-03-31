Vt. House approves tax bill that won't raise taxes, fees

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont House has unanimously approved a tax bill that won't raise existing taxes or fees but is expected to raise $5 million in revenue by strengthening the enforcement of state laws.

Lawmakers approved the bill Thursday by a vote of 138-0.

House Ways and Means chairwoman Janet Ancel tells Vermont Public Radio it's important to keep some ability to raise revenues in case the state faces federal budget cuts this fall.

Ancel says the bill should raise additional money by a stricter enforcement of a state law that requires consumers to pay the sales tax for online purchases. She says 10 percent of Vermonters currently submit this money to the state.

Ancel says an agreement with Amazon to collect the tax will yield the state around $8 million next year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.