Vermont bill would require ID for birth, death certificates

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont bill that would tighten access to birth and death certificates in the state is moving forward.

The Burlington Free Press reports the Vermont House took a preliminary vote to approve the bill on Wednesday.

The bill would require people to show identification to prove that they're a relative or authorized representative of the person named on the record before they can receive a certified copy. Anyone can currently file a request for an official Vermont record without identification.

The bill would take effect July 1, 2018, and create a new office of the state registrar in the state Department of Health. The department would maintain an official database of birth and death certificates since 1909.

The registrar would create rules to prevent fraudulent uses of certified records.

