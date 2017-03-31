Strong finish expected for NH ski areas

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - It's going to be a strong finish this season for New Hampshire ski areas.

With more snow expected in the state Friday into Saturday, many trails should be open.

Some resorts are closing after this weekend; others are staying open longer, such as Bretton Woods, where the last day to ski is scheduled to be Patriot's Day on April 17.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.