Quantcast

Strong finish expected for NH ski areas - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Strong finish expected for NH ski areas

Posted: Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - It's going to be a strong finish this season for New Hampshire ski areas.

With more snow expected in the state Friday into Saturday, many trails should be open.

Some resorts are closing after this weekend; others are staying open longer, such as Bretton Woods, where the last day to ski is scheduled to be Patriot's Day on April 17.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.