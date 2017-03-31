Sununu to attend meeting on governor's alcohol commission

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu will attend a special meeting of the Governor's Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Treatment and Recovery.

The first-term governor is joining the group Friday afternoon. He's outlined fighting New Hampshire's heroin and opioid crisis as a key priority of his administration.

Commission members will discuss their spending priorities and give an update on the budget. Sununu boosted the commission's funding by several million dollars in his proposed budget, although the House's plan reduced some.

The group is tasked with funding innovative and effective prevention, treatment and recovery programs. Nearly 500 New Hampshire people died from drug overdoses last year.

Governors do not frequently attend the meetings.

