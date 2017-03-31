Quantcast

2 men arrested after Plattsburgh fight

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

Two men from Northern New York were arrested after a fight where authorities say one of them tried to run down the other one.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office says Mark Stone, 18, of Plattsburgh, went to a house on Town Line Road Thursday night to pick up some items. When Stone got there, they say Scott Vincent, 18, of West Chazy, attacked him. Investigators say things escalated and Stone tried to run Vincent down with a car.

Both men face assault charges.

